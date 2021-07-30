CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 247 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 153 are confirmed and 94 are probable cases.

There have been 7,331 total hospitalizations and 103,058 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,005.

