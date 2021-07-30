By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Elected officials and activists in Pittsburgh are calling for more federal investments in clean transportation.

As an infrastructure bill makes its way through Congress, the group “Moms Clean Air Force” wants the bill to address transportation pollution.

“That access to clean air is equitable,” said Vanessa Lynch, the Pennsylvania field organizer for Moms Clean Air Force. “Low income and communities of color have electrifying vehicles and clean site benefits.”

They are fighting to see vehicles move to electric power from fossil fuels.

Pittsburgh City Council members say the city is moving to those cars and continuing their push for alternative forms of transit.

“As we continue to grow as a region, it’s going to be important to find alternative transportation so that we don’t have growth in the number of cars on the street too,” said Pittsburgh Councilwoman Erika Strassburger.

Activists say less tailpipe pollution could lower the number of people with asthma in the region.