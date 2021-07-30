SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Judging from preliminary information, NWS field crews believe a tornado with winds up to 100 miles moved through Fayette County Thursday.

Crews were out surveying damage Friday after Tornado Warnings were issued for parts of Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties Thursday afternoon.

That storm caused some serious damage in Saltlick Township, Fayette County. It happened in the area of Kesslar Road and Kesslar Road Extension.

One massive tree on Kesslar Road fell down, its roots taking out a chunk of ground. A trailer even blew over a hill and hit a house.

One neighbor’s shed blew across the yard and is now on top of the others. Homeowner Don Wendell had just put it in a week ago. He said it was around 1:30 when the storm hit.

Down over the hill from Wensel’s house, another shed was destroyed by winds. It was ripped from its foundation. Jerry Ritenour said it belonged to his parents’ rental property.

Neighbors say the storm seemed to come out of nowhere and it happened so quickly. It’s extremely fortunate there are no reports of injuries.

Across the border Thursday night, a tornado touched down in Wintersville, Ohio. It damaged more than two dozen structures.

Wintersville fire chief Rob Herrington said the line of damage is a mile long in the Bantam Ridge Road area. He said the structures damaged include 23 houses, one business and one church. Five of the homes are total losses.

Herrington said many people were in their homes when the twister hit. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

