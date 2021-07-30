By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A judge has convicted a man in connection with a shooting at a South Side bar.
Kolbrin Holyfield was convicted of first degree murder for the shooting death of Dahrique Smith at the Rowdy Bar on East Carson Street in May 2017.
Two weeks after the shooting, police released surveillance video taken inside the bar. Investigators say tips helped them identify Hoyfield.
After the shooting, the Rowdy Bar reopened as Trixie’s Bar and Game Room.