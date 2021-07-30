By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – Penn State's class of 2020 will be invited to celebrate their commencement two years after the fact.
The university invited them to a celebration weekend that will take place in the spring of 2022.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn State held virtual commencement ceremonies in 2020.
The ceremonies will take place in the Bryce Jordan Center on April 30.