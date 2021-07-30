By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Troy Polamalu said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Twitter post on Friday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers legend said he tested positive “recently.”

“Thank God I feel great and family are well. I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities,” he said in the tweet.

I recently tested positive for the Covid-19. Thank God I feel great and family are well. I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities… — Troy Polamalu (@tpolamalu) July 30, 2021

Polamalu is scheduled to be in Ohio next weekend for his Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement. He is a member of the Centennial Class of 2020.

The Hall of Fame said Polamalu is working with health officials to “determine whether he could be cleared to travel to Canton in time for his Enshrinement, scheduled for Aug. 7.”

“We are disappointed for Troy right now and pray for his quick recovery with no complications,” David Baker, president & CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in a release. “We’ll work with him to make sure he’s honored as an enshrinee the way he should be – and that’s mindful of others in the Centennial Class, fans and everyone else in attendance. He had an incredible football career and will have an equally incredible career as a Hall of Famer.”

For 12 seasons between 2003 and 2014, Polamalu racked up 770 tackles, 12 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and an astonishing 32 interceptions — all as a Steeler. He was also a member of the Steelers teams that won Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII.