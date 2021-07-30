UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) — After their 16-year-old son died last year, a family from Upper St. Clair made a promise to create as many smiles as possible for children with disabilities and health challenges.

Kristin and Dean Huibregtse created the non-profit organization Always B Smiling. The ‘B’ stands for Bennett, their son who died after a courageous battle with a kidney condition called autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease.

Kristin told KDKA’s Kym Gable, “The reason we called it Always B Smiling is because Bennett lived his life with a lot of struggles, a lot of issues, a lot of medical disabilities, but he always did it with a smile.”

Dean said, “He just had such a spirit and a will to live and smiled through a lot of struggles that when that happened, it was very natural to say we absolutely need to carry that forward and continue his legacy.”

They held a remembrance 5K at Gilfillan Farm in Upper St. Clair, where they shared their plans for an adaptive bike riding program for kids who are disabled and a handicapped accessible activity center on the Montour or Panhandle trails.

They also work with UPMC Children’s Hospital, where Bennett had two kidney transplants.

“We’re taking a lead from him and he’s guiding us every step of the way,” said Dean.

