By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A legal battle is brewing between Allegheny County’s District Attorney and the State Attorney General.
District Attorney Stephen Zappala is suing to stop an opioid settlement that Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office reached with pharmaceutical companies.
Zappala says Shapiro is improperly trying to release opioid claims that Zappala’s office filed.
Zappala says the settlement that Shapiro announced has no guaranteed money for Allegheny County.
The lawsuit also claims Shapiro doesn’t have the authority to make such an agreement on the county’s behalf.
Shapiro’s office calls Zappala’s actions unwarranted, and says the settlement could provide $232 million to Pennsylvanians.