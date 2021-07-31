By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police and local police are searching for Joseph Hawk, a man accused of setting fire to a home after a reported domestic incident.
According to state police, just before 1:00 p.m., they were called to a home in the 700 block of Bunker Hill Road in North Buffalo Township for reports of a domestic incident.
Once police were on the scene, Hawk had set fire to the home and then fled the scene.
A search began for Hawk and included an aerial search, a K9 unit, local law enforcement, as well as state police troopers.
They were unable to locate him.
An arrest warrant for Hawk’s arrest has been issued and he is facing arson and other related charges.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is also investigating the fire.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.