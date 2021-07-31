By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh's Office Of Equity has announced the Pittsburgh Dolly Parton Imagination Library has officially distributed 75,000 free books to children in the city.
The library is a program that provides free books to children living in the city ages 0-5.
Once a month, the child will receive a book in the mail until their fifth birthday, giving them the opportunity to have a library of up to 60 books.
It is open to any child in the child under the age of five and parents can register their child on the program's website by visiting this link.
Pittsburgh’s Imagination Library launched in February 2019 and is funded through Dolly Parton’s national initiative, the Benter Foundation, Hillman Family Foundation, and McAuley Ministries.