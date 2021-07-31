By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Everyone was able to escape safely when a fire broke out at a home in Penn Hills on Saturday morning.
Firefighters in Penn Hills were called to the home just before 8:00 a.m. and the family let them know everyone was able to get out, but they had their hands full getting the flames under control.
“The fire was coming out of the second-floor windows on all four sides when we got here on scene,” said the assistant fire chief. “The fire was pretty much contained to the second floor we made an outside attack knocked the bulk of the fire down from the ground through the windows.”
According to the chief, the entire second floor will have to be rebuilt.
It is not known how the fire started and the Penn Hills Fire Marshal is investigating.