PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There was a shooting on the South Side just hours after traffic restrictions were put in place to curb violence.

On Friday at 7 p.m., Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Safety started the weekend traffic changes on East Carson Street to put the brakes on violence. Hours after that, gunshots rang out a few blocks away.

On Saturday at 2:40 a.m., Pittsburgh police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the Giant Eagle parking lot on Wharton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“There was an altercation in a vehicle, and somebody tried to intervene, and sadly they were shot. This is just another example of senseless violence that’s going on not just in Pittsburgh but everywhere, but this is our home and it’s unacceptable and we are going to do everything we can to find the person that did it and hold them accountable,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert.

Some South Side residents have had enough with the violence and chaos.

Reed Karsh decided to move out of his home.

“It’s definitely concerning, just hope for the best for the people in the neighborhood. I’m moving out today. So, keeping them in my thoughts. The violence is definitely something to be concerned about,” said Karsh said.

The Department of Public Safety and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are trying to decrease fights, shootings, and large crowds.

The restrictions on East Carson Street must be followed on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. During those times, vehicles can only travel outbound from 10th to 18th Street and side streets are closed. There is also no parking allowed on East Carson Street and ride-sharing companies can’t drop off on East Carson Street.

While many residents said they believe this needed to be done, they also see it becoming an inconvenience.

“Parking down here is notorious. It’s a nightmare and eliminating parking on Carson is just going to make that worse,” said Karsh.

“People who don’t live here who want to visit me, I don’t know how that’s going to work out,” said Britainy Geiger, a South Side resident.

Chief Schubert said they’re doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

“We can’t be everywhere, but we are going to do what we can to have visible resources available so people, so residents feel safe down there, and people who come to Carson to let them know we’re there and they are going to have to follow the rules as well and keep them safe,” said Schubert.

He’s asking to come together to help drive the South Side in the right direction.

“This has got to be everybody working together, not just the law enforcement. This is the community, this is the people coming down to visit the establishments, the people that own the bars, we’ve all got to come together,” Chief Schubert said.

He said they will evaluate the traffic restrictions on East Carson Street to see if they ever need to make any changes.

Chief Schubert asks if you ever see something concerning, call 911.