By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Wharton Street around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday for a Shotspotter alert.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Police have not released any descriptions of any suspects and say their investigation is ongoing.
