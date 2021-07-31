PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police responded to another shooting in the South Side on the same night efforts to curb the violence began.

The public safety efforts were visible on East Carson Street, but early on Saturday morning, a man was shot just a few blocks away.

That shooting occurred just hours after the new traffic pattern was put into place to try to prevent violence and chaos on the South Side.

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle on Wharton Street just before 3:00 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Public Safety’s traffic changes on East Carson Street began on Friday night and will be in place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m.

During that time, vehicles can only go in one direction from 10th Street to 18th Street and the side streets are closed.

Uber and Lyft will not be allowed to pick people up in that stretch, and parking and deliveries are prohibited.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said this latest shooting will not deter their efforts to curb the violence.

“There was an altercation in a vehicle, and somebody tried to intervene, and sadly they were shot,” he explained. “This is just another example of senseless violence that’s going on not just in Pittsburgh but everywhere, but this is our home and it’s unacceptable and we are going to do everything we can to find the person that did it and hold them accountable.”

At this time, police do not have any suspect or suspect descriptions.

Chief Schubert says the traffic pattern change worked pretty well on Friday night and they will make changes, if necessary.

However, some drivers were confused and vehicles were towed.

Tonight, on KDKA News at 10 & 11, Jessica Guay will speak with residents on those side streets and how the traffic pattern is affecting them.