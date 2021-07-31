By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SEWICKLEY (KDKA) — The turmoil continues at Sewickley Academy over the recent major changes to the school’s leadership.

The head of school and five other administrators were let go in recent weeks.

That included the Academy’s Diversity and Inclusion Director.

The Pennsylvania NAACP called it “removal of African leadership.”

On Friday, the new head of school met with a group of parents, who were concerned the school might back away from its diversity plan.

“The board doubled down on their commitment. They said that they have no plans to make any changes to the plan. The plan was just approved by the board in May, and they said they have all intentions on going forth with every goal that was in the plan. So we asked them to come out and make that statement publicly, and we’ll wait to see what they say,” said Karris Jackson, a Sewickley Academy parent.

The parents did not get a firm commitment date from the board.