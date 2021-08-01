By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Monday marks an important deadline for students at Carnegie Mellon University — as all students will need to provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Carnegie Mellon is requiring students to be vaccinated ahead of the upcoming fall semester.
Students need to provide proof of vaccination through the University’s online dashboard.
Students requesting an exemption for medical, religious, or ethical reasons will need to complete a separate form.
The University says it will offer free vaccination clinics this month and again in September for any students who haven’t been vaccinated.