By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A 41-year-old man died in a crash early on Saturday morning in Blairsville Borough.
According to the Indiana County Coroner's Office, Jeffery Detore was traveling west on Route 22 when his car exited the north berm before the Route 217 exit ramp and then struck the curb, a road sign, and then the guardrail.
His vehicle then went airborne and went into a wooded area, causing Detore to be ejected from the vehicle.
Detore was not wearing a seatbelt and it’s believed he may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.