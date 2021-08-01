LARIMER, Pa. (KDKA) — A police chase ended on Route 28 after a shooting and carjacking in Homewood.

Police say 21-year-old Braijon Burton from Garfield is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including criminal attempt homicide, multiple counts of aggravated assault and robbery of a motor vehicle.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. outside the U-Haul store on Washington Boulevard. An employee was shot in the neck, and the suspect stole a U-Haul truck, police said.

The employee, 21-year-old Jacob Jailett, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He ultimately died on Sunday morning in the hospital.

Four U-Haul employees were inside the store during the shooting, and one of them called 911.

The suspect took off but was arrested on Route 28 near the 31st Street Bridge after a vehicle chase. More than 12 police cars responded to the scene.

WATCH: Royce Jones Reports From Route 28



A police officer was injured after being struck by the vehicle being driven by the suspect. The officer suffered a minor leg injury, police say.

Police said the suspect fired a shot at a vehicle on Route 28. The vehicle was hit, but the driver was not injured.

“The guy was being chased by the cops, and I saw the car in the mirror coming behind me,” the driver told KDKA’s Royce Jones “I didn’t know he was being chased. I switched lanes to the right lane when he was passing me. Then there was a loud bang, I thought my tire had popped. Then I heard the second loud bang, and I figured it was a gunshot. I hit my breaks and he zoomed past me.”

The suspect is being questioned by Pittsburgh police. He will then be transferred to the Allegheny County Jail.