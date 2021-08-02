By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After he went viral for looking like actor Jeff Daniels, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has met his doppelganger.

“Great to finally meet the person that so many people tell me I look like,” Fitzgerald tweeted Monday.

Great to finally meet the person that so many people tell me I look like. It’s great that a big Michigan booster like @Jeff_Daniels would come to our neck of the woods for this production. We look forward to the success of the series & hope your stay in Pgh has been fruitful. pic.twitter.com/bGApVvmGAg — Allegheny Co. Exec. (@ACE_Fitzgerald) August 2, 2021

From the pictures posted to Twitter, the resemblance is unmistakable.

In January, a KDKA video of Fitzgerald went viral after people mistook him for Daniels until they heard his Pittsburgh accent. The comparison was made by so many that “Jeff Daniels” trended on Twitter.

Allegheny County Executive gave us this answer when we asked for his reaction to Senator Cruz’s statement about the Paris Climate Accord not helping our area. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/QcINnuy3yS — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 21, 2021

Daniels is in the Pittsburgh area filming for the Showtime series, “Rust.”

Fitzgerald says the crime drama will start airing on Sept. 12. He says it wouldn’t be possible without the Pittsburgh Film Office.

“We look forward to the success of the series & hope your stay in Pgh has been fruitful,” he wrote on Twitter.