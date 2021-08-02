By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Former Steelers' running back Jerome Bettis announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Part 1: It is important for me to let you all know that I recently tested positive for COVID-19. I’m currently in isolation at home. Fortunately, I am blessed that my symptoms are very mild because I am vaccinated.
Bettis made the announcement on his Twitter account on Monday evening, saying, “It is important for me to let you all know that I recently tested positive for COVID-19.”
He added that he has been vaccinated and his symptoms are mild.
“Fortunately, I am blessed that my symptoms are very mild because I am vaccinated,” he said.
Bettis said he is currently in isolation at his home.
He took time to also ask people to get vaccinated and take the necessary precautions against the virus.
“I highly encourage everyone to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated,” Bettis tweeted. “We are not in the clear and need to continue to do our part to keep one another safe.”
Part2: I highly encourage everyone to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated. We are not in the clear and need to continue to do our part to keep one another safe🙏🏿
