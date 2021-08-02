PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “I couldn’t believe it. Paramedics, police officers. They came storming,” said William Williamson, who lives on Brownsville Road in Carrick.

He woke up to a huge police presence outside his window around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

“I just feel unsafe,” said Williamson.

Williamson is fearing for his safety in his neighborhood after Pittsburgh Police say 33-year old Rami Jasim stabbed three people in an apartment building on Brownsville Road.

One of the victims, Thomas Nieser, told police he let Jasim stay with him because they had spent time together in a pysch ward, and he knew Jasim was homeless.

Nieser said they were talking about religion when all of a sudden things turned violent.

He added Jasim claimed he was Jesus, grabbed a knife and started stabbing people, harming residents and leaving neighbors in disbelief.

“You never know what’s going through the brain of people, said Tiylee Jones, who just moved to the neighborhood. “Jesus Christ? That’s a surprise to me.”

Police say Jasim stabbed Nathaniel Anthony, who’s in critical condition.

They say he then attacked Ashley Horvat, who is in serious condition and Nieser who is in stable condition.

“It’s a little bit scary,” said Jones. “You never know what’s going to kick off next.”

The victims told police Jasim was in the basement.

Officers along with a K-9 unit found Jasim hiding in the rafters of the basement ceiling.

He now faces three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of attempted murder.

Jasim is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.