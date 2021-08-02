CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 320 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths over the last 72 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 196 are confirmed and 124 are probable cases.

There have been 7,332 total hospitalizations and 103,378 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,005.

