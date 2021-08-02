By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man the FBI Pittsburgh branch has been seeking since June is now in custody.
Jermall Johnson, 24, of Erie, Pennsylvania was one of 25 people named in indictments from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Western Pennsylvania for alleged drug trafficking-related offenses.
He was considered armed and dangerous at the time a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The indictments came after a year-long investigation allegedly revealed drug trafficking operations in Mercer and Lawrence Counties among other areas in the state.
Those indicted are accused of trafficked drugs like heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.
No further details about Johnson’s arrest could be provided.