By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Joy Riders is a small volunteer group in Pittsburgh and they take those with limited mobility on rides using adaptive bikes.

“That’s just it, these people really enjoy getting out, seeing downtown, it’s so beautiful down there,” said Judy Downing, a volunteer with Joy Riders.

On Monday, they took out an 80-year-old resident at UPMC Seneca Manor on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, riding all the way from Millvale to the point and back.

Volunteers say it’s been a hard year, especially for folks living in senior communities, so it’s great to see them out again and having fun.

“You know you’re riding along, and just enjoying the scenery. and enjoying people walking up and down, riding their bikes, and the girls are terrific,” said William Drahucz, the resident from UPMC Seneca Manor.

“The conversation with them is just wonderful, hearing things about their past life, what they like, what they don’t like,” added Downing.

The Joy Riders offer free bike rides for adults, children, veterans, and anyone who would enjoy a peaceful ride.