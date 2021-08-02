CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:East Liberty, Local TV, Marlin Woods, pittsburgh mayoral race, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another candidate for Pittsburgh mayor has entered the race.

READ MORE: Giant Eagle Reinstates Mask Requirements Regardless Of Vaccination Status

On Monday, Marlin Woods officially filed his petitions to run for mayor.

READ MORE: Reddit Post Leads To Good Samaritan Helping Mt. Washington Resident Locate Lost Parrot

The East Liberty businessman plans to run as an independent candidate.

Woods describes himself as a “middle of the road” candidate who wants to focus on rebuilding Pittsburgh economically as the pandemic continues.

MORE NEWS: 'Pittsburgh Fatties Social Club' Seeks To Make Pittsburgh A More Inclusive City

He also said he has a plan to tackle crime in the city.