By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mister Rogers' former weekend retreat in Fox Chapel is turning into a park.
According to the Post-Gazette, the family who bought the 17-acre property sold it to the borough of Fox Chapel in June for $885,000, with the provision that the land be kept as a park and to benefit the environment.
The Post-Gazette reports some of the property's scenic features include a waterfall and a pond. The original cottage on the property was built in the 1930s, and was owned by Mister Rogers, who used it as his weekend getaway.
Once a professional park planner is chosen, the P-G reports that more public meetings will be held so people can provide more input.