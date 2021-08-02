By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — It was another record year for the Pennsylvania Lottery.
During the last fiscal year, the lottery brought in $1.3 billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
It's also the tenth straight year the lottery has generated more than a billion dollars for senior programs.
The lottery sold more than $5.3 billion in scratch-off tickets and daily drawing tickets.