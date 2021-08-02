PITTSBURGH (KDKA) The eviction moratorium lifted over the weekend and people could be left without a roof over their heads.

Groups like Light or Life had people calling them last week worried about having a roof over their head and they’re expecting more calls this week.

The rescue mission’s Director of Development Doug Smith said this day was coming and they’re working with other organizations to make sure no one is left in the streets.

“Thankfully we’ve been partnered with many great nonprofits here in our city. We provide the services we provide on a daily basis,” Smith said.

Smith recommends people look for what services are available. He knows Light of Life can’t solve everything but hopes to be a solution to some.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Don’t be afraid to pick up the phone. That’s why these organizations exist,” Smith said via Zoom.

At the state level, there are hundreds of millions of dollars to help people keep the utilities on and roof overhead.

The state Department of Human Services said there’s about $714 million left in the state’s consolidated appropriations act and $670 million from the American Rescue Plan.

“I think the biggest thing is just they need to be aware there’s plenty of help out there. There are lots of organizations that want to help. They just need to be aware so they can take advantage of those services,” Smith said.

He said organizations like Northside Ministries Action Housing, and the Food Bank work with them to make sure all needs are met.

“We’re all in this together. We all work together to help people in need. It’s all about doing the greater good,” Smith said.

Here are some other resources Smith said could be valuable in keeping people under a roof.