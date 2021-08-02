By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The newest recruit with the Ross Township Police Department is on a four-legged mission.
Meet Tyr!
He has been going through basic K-9 training with his partner, Officer Allenbaugh, for the last two weeks.
The department posted a video to their Twitter of the pair during narcotics detection training.