CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:K-9, Local TV, Ross Township Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The newest recruit with the Ross Township Police Department is on a four-legged mission.

READ MORE: PennDOT Seeks Feedback In Annual Highway Safety Survey

Meet Tyr!

READ MORE: Multiple Local Counties Have 'Substantial' COVID-19 Transmission; CDC Recommends Indoor Masks

He has been going through basic K-9 training with his partner, Officer Allenbaugh, for the last two weeks.

MORE NEWS: Spirit Airlines' Delays, Cancelations Strand Over 100 Passengers At Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

The department posted a video to their Twitter of the pair during narcotics detection training.