By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRAFTON (KDKA) — Supporters of St. Philip School are not giving up.
On Sunday night, they sent a letter to Bishop David Zubik, asking him to open up enrollment at the school for the coming school year.
Bishop Zubik announced the closing of the school for enrollment and financial reasons earlier this year,
It’s a decision supporters of the school have appealed to the Vatican.
While they wait for a decision from Rome, the school’s supporters say classes should be allowed to resume later this month.
The Diocese has shown no signs of reconsidering.