PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are growing across Western Pennsylvania and Giant Eagle is taking action to help slow the spread of the virus.

Giant Eagle announced Monday that its employees will again be required to wear masks, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. The company will also request customers start wearing masks inside stores again.

In a statement, the company says it has noticed the increase in positive cases of COVID-19, and is bringing back a mask policy as a result, adding that safety is a top priority.

Starting tomorrow, workers will be required to wear a face covering. Beginning Friday, shoppers will be strongly requested to wear a face covering.

At the McIntyre Square Giant Eagle in the North Hills Tuesday, it was a sign of the times. Some people had masks on others did not.

“I will never wear a mask again,” Lori Walker said before heading in.

This all comes as multiple counties in the area have been designated with a “substantial” level of spread of COVID-19, meaning that the CDC recommends individuals wear masks inside buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Tuesday morning, Allegheny, Butler, Lawrence, Beaver, Washington, Armstrong, Indiana and Clarion counties all fall in the “substantial” category.

“It seemed odd to have cases going up and restrictions going down at the same time,” Jeannine Fontaine said after her shopping trip.

Giant Eagle says it will increase resources to educate employees about being vaccinated over the next week.

“It just seems like it’s determined to stay. The virus has its own ideas,” Fontaine said.

It’s a trend nationwide. Home Depot said it will not require employees to wear a mask no matter vaccination status while only asking customers to wear one. Target is now requiring face masks for employees in counties where there’s substantial to high spread of COVID-19. Guests will be strongly recommended to wear one.

“Two of my kids had it. They’ve had worse colds,” Walker said.

“It’s really not a big deal. People have made a big fuss over masks. They’re really not a big deal,” Fontaine said.

Another local grocery store chain, Kuhn’s Market, said it’s asking customers to wear one but it’s not required.

Health officials are blaming surging cases on the more contagious delta variant and unvaccinated Americans.

“If you get sick with the Delta variant, we estimate you could infect about five other unvaccinated people – more than twice as many as the original strain,” said Dr. Rochelle Walesnky, director of the CDC.