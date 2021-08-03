PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of communities will celebrate National Night Out this evening.
The annual event is held to improve relationships between police and neighbors.
National Night Out, being held for the 38th year, was founded by the National Association of Town Watch, and takes place on the first Tuesday of August.
This year, 38 million neighbors and 16,000 communities will be holding events this evening.
Here in Pennsylvania, 181 cities are registered for events, including several cities in our region.
Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, and cookouts.
Police will be offering free good, music, bounce houses, face painting, and games at precincts.
More importantly, there will be events that might feature safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and lessons about crime prevention.
It’s all an effort to improve relationships between police officers and the neighborhoods they are sworn to protect and serve.
For a list of events in the city of Pittsburgh, click here.
Read more about the National Association of Town Watch here.