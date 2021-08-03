MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer’s five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Escobar's two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers' lead to 2-0.
He followed that up by sending a 421-foot drive to right against Nick Mears in the seventh.
Escobar also walked twice to reach base on each of his four plate appearances.
This marked his first home game for the Brewers since Milwaukee acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
