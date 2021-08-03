By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating yet another deadly shooting in city’s Homewood neighborhood.
A man was found dead inside a vehicle just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday on Monticello Street.
Police say he was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect descriptions have been provided by police.
This comes less than 24 hours after a second deadly shooting in Homewood.
Early on Monday morning, 27-year-old Ebony McCary was found lying in the middle of Blackadore Street. She died at the hospital later in the day.
Pittsburgh Police are asking you to call them if you have any information leading to arrests for either of these deadly shootings.