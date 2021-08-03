By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PPG Paints Arena is recommending masks for everyone inside, starting with tonight's James Taylor concert.
Out of an abundance of caution, PPG Paints Arena is following the CDC's guidelines and recommending everyone mask up indoors since Allegheny County has a "substantial" level of COVID-19 spread.
The Penguins say arena officials will keep working with UPMC and the state Health Department to follow public health guidelines.
Other safety precautions like paperless ticketing and cashless transactions are still in place.