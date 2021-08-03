By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Salvation Army is holding a back-to-school bash this month.
Students can get backpacks, school supplies, clothes, shoes, haircuts and more.
The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Pittsburgh Temple Worship and Service Center on McNeilly Road.
You need to register ahead of time by calling 412-207-2127.