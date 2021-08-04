By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network is partnering with local communities to provide access to the coronavirus vaccine at festivals and other events.
No appointment is necessary, and the vaccine is free. The clinics will offer either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Find a full schedule below.
Harambe Festival
Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7 and 8
Broad Street, East Liberty (across from Target)
3-6 p.m.
Health & Wellness Weekend
Saturday, Aug. 21
Center Ave. YMCA
2621 Center Ave., Hill District
Noon – 4 p.m.
Community Day
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Wednesday, Aug. 18
1150 Fourth Ave., New Kensington
11 a.m.-3 p.m.