By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have a new goaltending coach.
The team announced Wednesday that Andy Chiodo has been named goaltending coach, replacing Mike Buckley, who was relieved of his duties after being the team’s goaltending coach from 2017-21.
“Andy has done a terrific job mentoring our young goaltenders. In addition to on- and off-ice training, he emphasizes the importance of life habits and mental approach to the game,” said Penguins general manager Ron Hextall in a release. “We know Andy will be a great addition to the coaching staff. The Penguins are grateful to Mike Buckley for his contributions to the team and wish him and his family the best going forward.”

Chiodo spent the last three seasons as the Penguins’ goaltending development coach. He was also a draft pick of the Penguins in 2003, playing eight career NHL games with the squad in the 2003-04 season.