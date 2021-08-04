WASHINGTON (KDKA) – On Tuesday, the CDC issued a new moratorium on evictions that will last until October 3.

Some are calling it “extraordinary relief” but it doesn’t apply to all.

It applies to those living in counties with “substantial or high” levels of COVID-19 transmission.

The new moratorium could help many stay in their homes as the delta variant continues to spread and as states have been slow to release federal rental aid.

Late last week, President Biden said he was allowing the ban on evictions to expire, hoping Congress would take action but they were unable to get the votes to pass another moratorium.

He then encouraged the CDC to consider other options, which led to this new moratorium.

So, with the new extension, where is “substantial or high” levels of spread?

Locally, many southwestern Pennsylvania counties find themselves in the “orange” on the map below, indicating “high” levels of spread.

For those looking for help or assistance, you can find links to resources below.