PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is using summer’s bounty in today’s recipe!
Peach Pie
Ingredients:
–2 disks frozen pie dough – I use the Trader Joe’s brand
For the filling:
- 4 pounds peaches, peeled and cut into wedges
- ¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
- 1 large egg
Directions:
Roll out one disk of pie dough large enough to fit a 9-inch deep dish pie pan, allowing at least 1-inch (or a bit more) of an overhang.
Make the filling:
Toss the peaches in a bowl with 3/4 cup sugar, the flour, lemon juice and spices. Pour the filling into the prepared pie pan, mounding it slightly in the center; dot with the butter.
Roll out the second piece of dough into a 12-inch round and place on top of the peach filling. Fold the overhanging dough under itself and crimp the edge of the crust with your fingers.
Beat the egg with 1 tablespoon water and brush on the crust. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar and refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes. Position a rack in the lower third of the oven. Put a parchment lined baking sheet on the rack and preheat to 425 degrees. Put the pie on the hot baking sheet and bake 20 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees and continue baking until the pie is golden and the filling is bubbly, approximately 45 minutes
(Cover loosely with foil if the top is browning too quickly.)
Serve with vanilla or peach ice cream.
Serves: 8