By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Happening today, Eat’N Park and Hello Bistro are looking for new employees.READ MORE: Pa. State Senator Doug Mastriano Hopes To Issue Election Subpoenas Within 2 Weeks
Anyone looking for a job can stop by their local Eat’N Park for an interview as part of the company’s hiring event taking place from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.READ MORE: 2 North Side Restaurants To Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination
The company is looking for greeters, servers, and cooks.
Meanwhile, Hello Bistro has openings for guest services, chefs, and utility team members.MORE NEWS: CDC Issues Eviction Ban On Areas With 'Substantial Or High' Transmission Of COVID-19
That job fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.