By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The HOV Lanes in Pittsburgh have fully reopened following what PennDOT has said was a technical issue.

The lanes on the Parkway North were supposed to open at 6:00 a.m. to inbound traffic during the morning rush and then outbound traffic during the evening rush.

Two or more people are required to be in your vehicle to use them, except after hours.

Those lanes, once fully reopened, will be closed from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on weekdays in order for PennDOT to train and certify new staff for HOV operations.