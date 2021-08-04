By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Effective immediately, Penn State is requiring masks while indoors on all of its campuses.
Everyone must follow the rule, including those who are fully vaccinated, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state.
All campus activities are still on as scheduled, the university said.
“All Penn State students and employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated and share their vaccination status with the University,” PSU said in a release.