By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools and the teachers union have reached a tentative contract agreement.READ MORE: BNY Mellon Joins List Of Employers Requiring COVID-19 Vaccines
The previous contract for the district’s 2,400 employees expired at the end of June last year.READ MORE: Gov. Tom Wolf Signs 15th Renewal Of State's Opioid Disaster Declaration
Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Esposito-Visgitis called it a “long time coming” that wasn’t without its “unique challenges and sacrifices.”
The union will present the new agreement to its members for ratification. Arrangements are being made for the district’s board of directors to vote on the contract once it’s ratified.MORE NEWS: CDC Issues Eviction Ban On Areas With 'Substantial Or High' Transmission Of COVID-19
Pittsburgh Public Schools says the agreement makes it easier for them to try and address the transportation issues they’re facing because of a school bus driver shortage. It increases the number of routes a bus driver can complete before and after school.