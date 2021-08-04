By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.
Police say Ronnell Miller was last seen Wednesday in Brighton Heights wearing red, white and blue shorts. He is 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds, police say.
If you have any information, call the police at 412-323-7141.
SVU detectives are asking for the public's assistance to locate a juvenile male. Ronnell Miller, 11, 5’4”, 110lbs.Last seen today in the Brighton Heights wearing Red, White and Blue shorts. If you have any information, please call SVU at (412) 323-7141. https://t.co/iaVHzXlQEo pic.twitter.com/JiRz2UpMEr
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 5, 2021