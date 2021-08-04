School Mask GuideClick to learn what the guidelines and requirements for masks are in your school district!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say Ronnell Miller was last seen Wednesday in Brighton Heights wearing red, white and blue shorts. He is 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds, police say.

If you have any information, call the police at 412-323-7141.