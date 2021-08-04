By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Grab your shower cap and towel!

The world’s largest bottle of soap made a stop in the Pittsburgh area today. It pulled into the parking lot of the Market District on Settlers Ridge Wednesday morning.

It is the final stop on a 16-city Soapbox Giving Tour.

The bottle is really big – measuring 21 feet tall and weighing 2,500 pounds.

There is also a message behind this gigantic bottle.

“We built the world’s biggest bottle of soap. That thing is two stories tall and we are right in front of the Giant Eagle right here in Pittsburgh on Settlers Ridge. The reason we’re doing this is because we want to bring awareness to how important hygiene is, especially during COVID,” Soapbox CEO David Simnick said.

Simnick says food stamps don’t cover hygiene products.

The Soapbox Giving Tour also donated soap and hygiene products to Northside Common Ministries and to Allegheny County’s Children Youth and Families.

To learn more about the Soapbox Giving Tour, visit this link.