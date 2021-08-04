PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, if you’ve been thinking that the past couple of days have been on the cool side you would be correct!

Through the first three days of August, it’s been the coolest start to the month in a quarter-century.

I have our average daily temperature coming in at 68.0°. 1996 was the last time (67.8°) we saw temperatures this cool to start the month. The first three days of this month are also in the top 20 coolest starts to August on record.

Starting today temperatures are expected to get back to being at or above normal.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 83 degrees for the high today. That’s the same as the seasonal average high for today.

Overall, we have seen five straight days with the daily temperatures average being below average.

Today should see temperatures just below the daily average for this time of the year but it isn’t guaranteed just yet.

I have Pittsburgh hitting a high of 83 degrees this afternoon with morning lows in the low 60s.

While temperatures remain near average for today, humidity levels will continue to be on the low side with dew points in the low 50s. This means our comfort level will remain in the ideal range. Winds will be out of the east at around 5mph.

There is a small chance for rain and I have our area coverage at just 30 percent. Officially rain showers and maybe even a very weak and brief storm will be possible.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend.

By Friday highs should be in the mid to upper 80s.

By Sunday we will be looking at a few places flirting with the 90s. Humidity will also steadily rise through the end of the workweek.

