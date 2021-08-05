PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s grilling season and Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, is making us a delicious meal!

Grilled Strip Steaks with Grilled Corn and Heirloom Tomato Salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 ea. 12 oz. strip steaks

¼ C. Olive oil

4 ea. Ears corn, shucked and de-silked

1-2 ea. Large cloves garlic

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and Pepper

2 C. Romaine lettuce, chopped

4-5 ea. Radishes, diced

½ ea. Cucumbers, peeled, deseeded, and diced

1 ea. Avocados, diced

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

1/8 C. Extra virgin olive oil.

1-2 ea. Tomatoes, depending on size, sliced into wedges

Lots of Basil

¼ C. Crumbled mild blue cheese

Directions:

1. At least ½ hour before cooking, remove steaks from refrigerator and allow to come to room temperature.

2. Get Grill Hot.

3. Smash garlic cloves. Rub all over each cob. VERY lightly oil with extra virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Cook corn over open grill, turning just as the kernels pop. When done, remove and allow to cool until able to handle.

5. Cut corn off cob.

6. Very lightly rub oil on steaks. Season well with kosher salt and blc]ack pepper.

7. Grill steaks to medium rare. This is when the internal temp is between 130 and 135. Remove from grill and allow to rest. Internal temp will come up to between 135 and 140.

8. While steak rests, make salad. Combine in a large bowl the corn, romaine, radishes, cucumbers, and avocado. Add a generous handful of basil.

9. Drizzle with lemon zest and juice as well as the 1/8 C. of extra virgin olive oil.

10. Season with salt and pepper. Taste and adjust.

11. Arrange tomato slices on each plate. Tumble tossed salad over tomatoes.

12. Place steaks on salad.

13. Sprinkle with blue cheese if desired.