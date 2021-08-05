By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MILLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police say a woman was killed by three dogs she was taking care of in Perry County.
According to CBS affiliate WHP-TV, the three pit bull terriers attacked and killed Rhoda Marie Wagner in Miller Township.
WHP-TV reports a passerby saw her lying in a yard while the dogs ran around. First responders determined she had died, and the dogs were captured, WHP-TV says.
Wagner had been helping take care of the dogs, which were her roommate's, for the past month, WHP-TV reports. It's not known why they attacked her.
The dogs were euthanized with the owner’s consent, says WHP-TV.