By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have re-signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.
The contract runs through the 2021-22 season and carries an average annual value of $1.725 million.
"Zach is a versatile forward that brings energy and edge to our lineup," said Penguins general manager Ron Hextall in a release. "He is a responsible, two-way player and we're glad we were able to re-sign him."
The 26-year-old forward scored nine goals and tallied 15 points in 45 games last season.